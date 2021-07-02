300 new Sheffield homes unveiled on two city estates

The developments at Prince’s Gardens in Manor and East Hill in Norfolk Park are part of a £43 million housing investment aimed at providing good quality affordable homes.

The £32 million scheme at Prince’s Gardens includes 163 three and four bedroomed homes for private rent and a further 93 three and four bedroomed homes for open market sale.

The 77 homes at East Hill, a project with a value of £10 million, are a combination of 19 three and four bedroomed homes for open market sale and 58 three and four bedroomed homes for private rent.

The Princes Gardens development in Sheffield, Sheffield, United Kingdom, 15th June 2021. Photo by Glenn Ashley.

The Manor development has a green connection thanks to a large recreational open space area at Woodthorpe Ravine where ponds which provide natural management of surface water have been encouraged to form and in which wild-flowers thrive.

It was given the seal of approval by Sheffield Council’s Deputy Lord Mayor Coun Sioned-Mair Richards visited Prince’s Gardens to see the new homes first hand and to hear more about the benefits the development has brought.

Coun Paul Wood, executive member for housing, said: “Good quality, affordable homes are vital to meeting the growing need for housing in Sheffield and in ensuring that residents have access to comfortable places to live in well-designed neighbourhoods.

"We’re working with our partners across the city to create high quality communities such as Prince’s Gardens that are well-located, close to amenities and offer the ability to both rent and buy. I am pleased to see the completion of this project and wish everyone the best of luck in their new homes.”

The schemes were delivered by an award winning partnership – regeneration specialists ENGIE, Sigma and Sheffield Housing Company.

Nathan Brough, regional director at ENGIE, said: “It is a real pleasure to work alongside our partners to help breathe new life into the area surrounding these schemes.

“I’m thrilled that we have inspired a new generation of construction workers and that we have been able to make a difference to those who are moving in and those who are a longstanding part of the community.”

The Prince’s Gardens and East Hill developments helped create seven apprenticeship posts. During the work, around £25.1 million was spent with local suppliers.

Lee Catterall, senior project manager for Sigma on behalf of Simple Life Homes, added: “We’re delighted with the quality and demand for the homes across these sites. The success of both developments has been testament to the different strengths and expertise that each party has brought to the table, from quality of build and specification, property management, regeneration and community building.

“As a landlord, Simple Life will be present on these developments for many years to come and we’re committed to supporting the new local community to flourish.”

Steve Birch, interim project director with SHC, said: “It is fantastic to see the addition of more homes, of all tenures to the city’s housing stock.”