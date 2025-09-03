Sheffield property: 3 bedroom house with cellar and car port for just £190,000

By Ciara Healy
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 11:44 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2025, 11:48 BST

This £190,000 three-bedroom semi-detached home has been decorated to a high standard with traditional windows, dark wood panelling and flexible living space across four levels.

A versatile family home in a convenient Sheffield location has come onto the market with Purplebricks, offering three bedrooms, flexible living space, and excellent storage – all for £190,000.

Situated on Newman Road, S9 1LX, the semi-detached property is set across four levels and is ideally placed for families and commuters looking for a spacious home close to local amenities.

On the ground floor, the property boasts a welcoming living room and a generous kitchen/dining area – perfect for family life.

The lower ground floor adds even more practicality - featuring a cellar, a workshop/utility room, and a car port.

Upstairs, there are two well-proportioned bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor, while the attic level offers a third bedroom.

Externally, the home benefits from a garage, additional parking and a low-maintenance outdoor space.

The location is another highlight – less than a 10-minute walk from Wincobank Woodland, offering peaceful green space, and just a seven-minute drive from Meadowhall Shopping Centre.

Excellent transport links provide easy access to Sheffield city centre and nearby motorways for commuters too.

Take a closer look at the property here.

1. Newman Road, Sheffield

Purplebricks

2. Newman Road, Sheffield

Purplebricks

3. Newman Road, Sheffield

Purplebricks

4. Newman Road, Sheffield

Purplebricks

