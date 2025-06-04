Located on a quiet street in the Wood Fold area, this beautifully presented Edwardian mid-terrace home is a rare find.

With three bedrooms, a spacious garden, and a full renovation completed to a high standard, this property represents exceptional value - especially given its proximity to popular locations like Kelham Island, just a 20-minute walk away.

Stepping through the front door, you're welcomed into an inviting living room where traditional period features blend seamlessly with tasteful modern updates.

Frosted windows ensure privacy while still allowing plenty of natural light to fill the space.

Moving into the kitchen, it’s clear this is the heart of the home.

Renovated with care and style, the space features original flagstone flooring paired with solid wood worktops, open shelving, and a classic Belfast sink looking out over the garden.

The kitchen is not only visually striking but also practical, with a built-in dishwasher, a fan oven, induction hob, and a sleek extractor fan.

Smart design touches include space-saving storage and seating, a handy pantry tucked under the stairs, and even access to a cellar via a discreet trap door.

Upstairs, the property boasts three well-proportioned bedrooms, including two generous doubles.

Each room has been thoughtfully decorated to create a clean and calming atmosphere, with enough space for comfortable living and working.

To the rear, a spacious and versatile garden offers a welcome retreat from city life.

It’s a rare bonus to have such generous outdoor space in a central location.

The property is just a short three-minute walk from a local gym, and within easy reach of expansive parks and playing fields—making it a great fit for anyone who enjoys an active lifestyle.

You’re also within walking distance of one of Sheffield’s best skyline viewpoints, perfect for weekend walks or evening sunsets.

At just £180,000, it’s a chance not to be missed. For further details, take a look at the Purplebricks website.

