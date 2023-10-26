Sheffield Houses: 24 “sensational” photos inside one of Sheffield’s most expensive homes on sale for £2.1m
The current owners have spared no expense in maintaining the property.
A "once in a lifetime" opportunity has come up to purchase a seven-bedroom home in one of Sheffield’s most desirable neighbourhoods.
The property on Ivy Park Road, Ranmoor, totals an impressive 4,700 square feet of accommodation over three floors.
The current owners have been careful to "retain the original period character and charm", say Whitehornes estate agents, while still creating a contemporary finish with "no expense spared".
The property is set back from the road, and falls within catchment for both Ofsted-rated ‘excellent’ state and private schools.
24 photos below show the inside of the home, which has a guide price of £2,100,000 - £2,200,000.