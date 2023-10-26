News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large
Arsenal suffer big double injury blow to give Blades fresh heart
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire

Sheffield Houses: 24 “sensational” photos inside one of Sheffield’s most expensive homes on sale for £2.1m

The current owners have spared no expense in maintaining the property.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 26th Oct 2023, 16:36 BST

A "once in a lifetime" opportunity has come up to purchase a seven-bedroom home in one of Sheffield’s most desirable neighbourhoods.

The property on Ivy Park Road, Ranmoor, totals an impressive 4,700 square feet of accommodation over three floors.

The current owners have been careful to "retain the original period character and charm", say Whitehornes estate agents, while still creating a contemporary finish with "no expense spared". 

The property is set back from the road, and falls within catchment for both Ofsted-rated ‘excellent’ state and private schools.

24 photos below show the inside of the home, which has a guide price of £2,100,000 - £2,200,000.

The double-fronted house is equally impressive from either direction. This is the view from the entry side.

1. Front of house

The double-fronted house is equally impressive from either direction. This is the view from the entry side.

Photo Sales
The other front of the house, from the garden side, features a large set of patio doors.

2. Front of house

The other front of the house, from the garden side, features a large set of patio doors.

Photo Sales
The light blue colour, wooden floors, and striped staircase immediately greets you with a pop of colour.

3. Entrance hall

The light blue colour, wooden floors, and striped staircase immediately greets you with a pop of colour.

Photo Sales
On the inside of the patio doors is a sleek and naturally-lit kitchen, with a skylight, island, and integrated appliances.

4. Kitchen

On the inside of the patio doors is a sleek and naturally-lit kitchen, with a skylight, island, and integrated appliances.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:HomeSaleSheffieldOpportunityPropertyOfsted