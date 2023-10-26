The current owners have spared no expense in maintaining the property.

A "once in a lifetime" opportunity has come up to purchase a seven-bedroom home in one of Sheffield’s most desirable neighbourhoods.

The property on Ivy Park Road, Ranmoor, totals an impressive 4,700 square feet of accommodation over three floors.

The current owners have been careful to "retain the original period character and charm", say Whitehornes estate agents, while still creating a contemporary finish with "no expense spared".

The property is set back from the road, and falls within catchment for both Ofsted-rated ‘excellent’ state and private schools.

24 photos below show the inside of the home, which has a guide price of £2,100,000 - £2,200,000.

1 . Front of house The double-fronted house is equally impressive from either direction. This is the view from the entry side. Photo Sales

2 . Front of house The other front of the house, from the garden side, features a large set of patio doors. Photo Sales

3 . Entrance hall The light blue colour, wooden floors, and striped staircase immediately greets you with a pop of colour. Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen On the inside of the patio doors is a sleek and naturally-lit kitchen, with a skylight, island, and integrated appliances. Photo Sales