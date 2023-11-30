The property is on the market for £675,000.

This five-bedroom Stannington home built in 2019 is situated on the exclusive Avant Homes development.

It has solar panels installed on the roof and a recently fitted high-specification kitchen, along with two en-suite bathrooms and a design throughout which is described as “tasteful” by JPM Estate Agents.

Located in the popular area of Stannington, local amenities such as the supermarket, post office, independent stores and transport links to Sheffield City Centre are close by.

Countryside walks, Rivelin Valley Park, and reputable schools are also all within a short distance away.

The Peak District boundary is also just one mile away, with good transport links to Manchester via the A57.