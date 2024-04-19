An incredible six bedroom property in rural Barnsley is up for sale with a guide price of £1,000,000.

Found on Dark Lane, the Purplebricks listing says this house is located “in the heart of the picturesque Peak District” and images show the extensive views you can take in from the first floor.

There are two residences with this property, with a two bedroom annex found at the end of the huge garden to the rear of the main four-bed home.

Both the main house and annex have been “renovated to the finest detail throughout” with each room a continuation of the stunning contemporary design seen in the last.

The master bedroom is by far the biggest and benefits from a stunning en-suite as well. It is fully equipped with two sinks, a toilet, a bath and a shower.

As well as the annex house, there is a large, sheltered sitting area in the garden too - making it possible to sit and enjoy the outdoors not matter the weather.

