Sheffield Houses: 16 photos inside £610,000 property for sale in Sheffield’s “village on the hill”

The five bedroom house - with potential for six - was built less than ten years ago.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 28th Oct 2023, 15:57 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 15:58 BST

A property on Hallamgate Road is up for sale for £610,000, with generous accommodation spread over three floors.

Built in 2016, the house is energy efficient and still has three years of builders’ warranty remaining.

Spencer Estate Agents describe the position of the property as “enviable”, with the border of Crookes and Broomhill offering a “fabulous” array of local amenities.

A popular area with professionals and families alike, you can reach many local parks and be just a short journey away from the countryside in this location.

The five-bedroom, detached family home is located on the border of Crookes and Broomhill in S10.

1. Front of house

The dual aspect snug has a bay window and Karndean flooring.

2. Snug

The kitchen-diner has continued Karndean flooring, access to a separate utility room, and French doors taking you to the rear garden. The kitchen features a range of shaker style fitted units with contrasting granite worktops, and integrated appliances.

3. Kitchen

In the entrance hallway, just to the side of the stairs, is a small WC.

4. WC

