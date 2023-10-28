Sheffield Houses: 16 photos inside £610,000 property for sale in Sheffield’s “village on the hill”
The five bedroom house - with potential for six - was built less than ten years ago.
A property on Hallamgate Road is up for sale for £610,000, with generous accommodation spread over three floors.
Built in 2016, the house is energy efficient and still has three years of builders’ warranty remaining.
Spencer Estate Agents describe the position of the property as “enviable”, with the border of Crookes and Broomhill offering a “fabulous” array of local amenities.
A popular area with professionals and families alike, you can reach many local parks and be just a short journey away from the countryside in this location.