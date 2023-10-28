The five bedroom house - with potential for six - was built less than ten years ago.

A property on Hallamgate Road is up for sale for £610,000, with generous accommodation spread over three floors.

Built in 2016, the house is energy efficient and still has three years of builders’ warranty remaining.

Spencer Estate Agents describe the position of the property as “enviable”, with the border of Crookes and Broomhill offering a “fabulous” array of local amenities.

A popular area with professionals and families alike, you can reach many local parks and be just a short journey away from the countryside in this location.

1 . Front of house The five-bedroom, detached family home is located on the border of Crookes and Broomhill in S10. Photo Sales

2 . Snug The dual aspect snug has a bay window and Karndean flooring. Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen-diner has continued Karndean flooring, access to a separate utility room, and French doors taking you to the rear garden. The kitchen features a range of shaker style fitted units with contrasting granite worktops, and integrated appliances. Photo Sales

4 . WC In the entrance hallway, just to the side of the stairs, is a small WC. Photo Sales