The property includes an outbuilding currently in use as a home office.

A four-bedroom home close to Dore & Totley Station has hit the Sheffield housing market for £875,000.

There is ample parking around the property, with outbuildings including a brick built workshop with a wood burner and a substantial summer house with heating and wi-fi.

Estate agents Ready Steady Move describe the property as a “once in a lifetime opportunity” for purchasers.

The house sits on a third of an acre of land, with woodland to the rear totalling 1.5 acres.

The four bedrooms could be reconverted back to two larger bedrooms, each with an ensuite, if preferred.

