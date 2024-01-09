News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: 16 photos inside “once in a lifetime” detached property with over an acre of woodland

The property includes an outbuilding currently in use as a home office.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 9th Jan 2024, 16:27 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 16:29 GMT

A four-bedroom home close to Dore & Totley Station has hit the Sheffield housing market for £875,000.

There is ample parking around the property, with outbuildings including a brick built workshop with a wood burner and a substantial summer house with heating and wi-fi.

Estate agents Ready Steady Move describe the property as a “once in a lifetime opportunity” for purchasers.

The house sits on a third of an acre of land, with woodland to the rear totalling 1.5 acres.

The four bedrooms could be reconverted back to two larger bedrooms, each with an ensuite, if preferred.

16 photos below show what the home has to offer.

The entrance to the property features an impressive front porch with pillars.

1. Front of house

Upon entering the property, doors to the right of the staircase lead to the lounge, while walking right past it leads you to the kitchen and dining area.

2. Entrance hallway

The large cosy lounge includes a feature fireplace.

3. Lounge

The dining area has ample light thanks to double patio doors.

4. Dining area

