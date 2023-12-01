The home is located in a desirable residential area of Sheffield.

This five-bedroom detached family home in Sheffield is on the market for £800,000, offering ample space, a large garden, and good public transport links.

Located in Sandygate, a desirable neighbourhood three miles from the city centre, the property offers easy access to local amenities as well as the hospital and universities.

The property is described as “superb” with “exceptional versatile accommodation” by estate agents Purplebricks.

It is within walking distance and the catchment area of popular local schools.

14 photos below show the inside of the property which could be yours.

Front of house The house is set back from the road, with a large driveway and front garden.

Lounge The lounge is spacious, with natural light coming from both sides of the room.

Lounge Bookshelves, a fireplace, and soft furnishings give the room a cosy, homely feel.

Kitchen The kitchen looks out onto the back garden. Is includes a breakfast bar and all basic utilities.