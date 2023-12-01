News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Sheffield Houses: 14 photos show “exceptional, versatile” property with beautiful garden on sale for £800,000

The home is located in a desirable residential area of Sheffield.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 1st Dec 2023, 14:30 GMT

This five-bedroom detached family home in Sheffield is on the market for £800,000, offering ample space, a large garden, and good public transport links.

Located in Sandygate, a desirable neighbourhood three miles from the city centre, the property offers easy access to local amenities as well as the hospital and universities.

The property is described as “superb” with “exceptional versatile accommodation” by estate agents Purplebricks.

It is within walking distance and the catchment area of popular local schools.

14 photos below show the inside of the property which could be yours.

The house is set back from the road, with a large driveway and front garden.

1. Front of house

The house is set back from the road, with a large driveway and front garden.

Photo Sales
The lounge is spacious, with natural light coming from both sides of the room.

2. Lounge

The lounge is spacious, with natural light coming from both sides of the room.

Photo Sales
Bookshelves, a fireplace, and soft furnishings give the room a cosy, homely feel.

3. Lounge

Bookshelves, a fireplace, and soft furnishings give the room a cosy, homely feel.

Photo Sales
The kitchen looks out onto the back garden. Is includes a breakfast bar and all basic utilities.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen looks out onto the back garden. Is includes a breakfast bar and all basic utilities.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PropertySaleSheffieldHospital