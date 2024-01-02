The property is on Bents Road, close to Ecclesall Road.

This four-bedroom, four-bathroom property which includes an indoor, heated swimming pool, has hit the Sheffield housing market for £950,000.

The detached house in Bents Green makes a “fantastic family home,” say estate agents Blundells, with generous surrounding level gardens.

It also has private changing rooms, showers and a bar area with direct garden access.

It is the only residential property on the street, within catchment for the highly sought-after Ecclesall Infant and Junior schools, and Silverdale secondary school.

14 photos below show what the impressive property has to offer.

1 . Front of house The house is set back from the street (Bents Road), with a spacious private driveway and front gates. Photo Sales

2 . Entrance hallway The entrance hallway features wooden flooring, furniture and double doors. Photo Sales