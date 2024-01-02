Sheffield Houses: 14 photos show 'unique' four-bedroom property with bar and indoor pool for sale at £950,000
The property is on Bents Road, close to Ecclesall Road.
This four-bedroom, four-bathroom property which includes an indoor, heated swimming pool, has hit the Sheffield housing market for £950,000.
The detached house in Bents Green makes a “fantastic family home,” say estate agents Blundells, with generous surrounding level gardens.
It also has private changing rooms, showers and a bar area with direct garden access.
It is the only residential property on the street, within catchment for the highly sought-after Ecclesall Infant and Junior schools, and Silverdale secondary school.
14 photos below show what the impressive property has to offer.