Sheffield Houses: 14 photos show 'unique' four-bedroom property with bar and indoor pool for sale at £950,000

The property is on Bents Road, close to Ecclesall Road.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 15:47 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 15:51 GMT

This four-bedroom, four-bathroom property which includes an indoor, heated swimming pool, has hit the Sheffield housing market for £950,000.

The detached house in Bents Green makes a “fantastic family home,” say estate agents Blundells, with generous surrounding level gardens.

It also has private changing rooms, showers and a bar area with direct garden access.

It is the only residential property on the street, within catchment for the highly sought-after Ecclesall Infant and Junior schools, and Silverdale secondary school.

14 photos below show what the impressive property has to offer.

The house is set back from the street (Bents Road), with a spacious private driveway and front gates.

1. Front of house

The house is set back from the street (Bents Road), with a spacious private driveway and front gates.

The entrance hallway features wooden flooring, furniture and double doors.

2. Entrance hallway

The entrance hallway features wooden flooring, furniture and double doors.

The dining area is set close to large windows, looking out onto the spacious garden.

3. Dining area

The dining area is set close to large windows, looking out onto the spacious garden.

The property has four bathrooms.

4. Bathroom

The property has four bathrooms.

