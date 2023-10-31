Sheffield Houses: 14 photos inside “not to be missed” £1,200,000 gated home in high-end neighbourhood
These million-pound Dore newbuilds have five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a double garage each.
A new gated development of detached houses has hit the market, offering a number of family properties in a highly sought-after Sheffield neighbourhood.
Houses in the newbuild development are secluded off Dore road, detached, and all feature “superior finishes and styling throughout”.
Spencer Estate Agents describe the properties, each of which has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two receptions, as “not to be missed”.
The homes include both solar panels and gas-fired central heating throughout over 3,100 square feet of accommodation.
The 14 photos below give a taste for what the million-pound Redlands House Mews properties have to offer.