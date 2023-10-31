News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Chansiri asks fans to ‘save club’ with £2m injection
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally

Sheffield Houses: 14 photos inside “not to be missed” £1,200,000 gated home in high-end neighbourhood

These million-pound Dore newbuilds have five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a double garage each.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 31st Oct 2023, 16:39 GMT

A new gated development of detached houses has hit the market, offering a number of family properties in a highly sought-after Sheffield neighbourhood.

Houses in the newbuild development are secluded off Dore road, detached, and all feature “superior finishes and styling throughout”.

Spencer Estate Agents describe the properties, each of which has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two receptions, as “not to be missed”.

The homes include both solar panels and gas-fired central heating throughout over 3,100 square feet of accommodation.

The 14 photos below give a taste for what the million-pound Redlands House Mews properties have to offer.

A drone shot shows just how secluded and private the gated development is, and the reach of the surrounding countryside.

1. View from above

A drone shot shows just how secluded and private the gated development is, and the reach of the surrounding countryside.

Photo Sales
Each of the houses in the development has a driveway and double garage.

2. Front of house

Each of the houses in the development has a driveway and double garage.

Photo Sales
Patio doors on entry to the property lets natural light around the home, giving it a light and airy atmosphere.

3. Entrance hallway

Patio doors on entry to the property lets natural light around the home, giving it a light and airy atmosphere.

Photo Sales
The modern kitchen includes integrated furniture, a wine rack, and island.

4. Kitchen

The modern kitchen includes integrated furniture, a wine rack, and island.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HomePropertiesHeatingSheffield