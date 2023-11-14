News you can trust since 1887
14 amazing photos of historic Sheffield residence with massive grounds, full annexe property and more

Clough Fields Farm comes alongside Clough Fields Barn - a "superb" self-contained annexe for your loved ones.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 14th Nov 2023, 17:23 GMT

A historic residence with expansive grounds, a turnout paddock and a "superb" self-contained annexe has been listed on the Sheffield housing market.

According to Blenheim Park Estates, Clough Fields Farm dates back to 1712 and has been "beautifully extended" to mix contemporary and traditional. It is located close to open countryside, whilst also being a short drive to Sheffield city centre and the Peak District.

The main residence has five bedrooms, with one offering potential for an office, and two bathrooms. It has both a lounge and sitting room and a modern dining/kitchen.

It is accompanied by Clough Fields Barn - the self-contained, one bedroom annexe which would be excellent accommodation for a loved one.

The grounds are expansive and versatile, with patio and artificial lawn making it very low maintenance. The property is only accessible via a private road and the gates are opened via an intercom system.

It is a "superb" home. Currently listed for £1,100,000.

This "superb" five bedroom property dates back to 1712. (Photo courtesy of Blenheim Park Estates)

1. Historic home

This "superb" five bedroom property dates back to 1712. (Photo courtesy of Blenheim Park Estates)

The property has been "beautifully extended by the current owners creating a nice mix of traditional and contemporary living areas". (Photo courtesy of Blenheim Park Estates)

2. Kitchen

The property has been "beautifully extended by the current owners creating a nice mix of traditional and contemporary living areas". (Photo courtesy of Blenheim Park Estates)

Exposed beams are a nice, original touch seen throughout the house. (Photo courtesy of Blenheim Park Estates)

3. Living room

Exposed beams are a nice, original touch seen throughout the house. (Photo courtesy of Blenheim Park Estates)

Directly next door to the living room is the sitting room, where you will find the fireplace and stairs to the first floor. (Photo courtesy of Blenheim Park Estates)

4. Sitting room

Directly next door to the living room is the sitting room, where you will find the fireplace and stairs to the first floor. (Photo courtesy of Blenheim Park Estates)

