Clough Fields Farm comes alongside Clough Fields Barn - a "superb" self-contained annexe for your loved ones.

A historic residence with expansive grounds, a turnout paddock and a "superb" self-contained annexe has been listed on the Sheffield housing market.

According to Blenheim Park Estates, Clough Fields Farm dates back to 1712 and has been "beautifully extended" to mix contemporary and traditional. It is located close to open countryside, whilst also being a short drive to Sheffield city centre and the Peak District.

The main residence has five bedrooms, with one offering potential for an office, and two bathrooms. It has both a lounge and sitting room and a modern dining/kitchen.

It is accompanied by Clough Fields Barn - the self-contained, one bedroom annexe which would be excellent accommodation for a loved one.

The grounds are expansive and versatile, with patio and artificial lawn making it very low maintenance. The property is only accessible via a private road and the gates are opened via an intercom system.

It is a "superb" home. Currently listed for £1,100,000.

1 . Historic home This "superb" five bedroom property dates back to 1712. (Photo courtesy of Blenheim Park Estates) Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The property has been "beautifully extended by the current owners creating a nice mix of traditional and contemporary living areas". (Photo courtesy of Blenheim Park Estates) Photo Sales

3 . Living room Exposed beams are a nice, original touch seen throughout the house. (Photo courtesy of Blenheim Park Estates) Photo Sales