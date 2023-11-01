News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Recently extended “stunning” home perfect for growing family on the market for £425,000

The garden is described as a "nature lover's dream"

By Chloe Aslett
Published 1st Nov 2023, 17:57 GMT

This three-bedroom property located in the much sought-after location of Beauchief has hit the market for under half-a-million.

The property has been “thoughtfully” extended, say estate agents Yopa, making it ideal for a growing family.

It is set back from the road, with a block-paved and enclosed driveway.

The private garden is described as the owners’ “very own nature reserve”.

13 photos below show what the property is like inside.

Outside, the property is nicely set back from the road with a block-paved driveway that offers off-road parking and is enclosed by a wall and hedges that create privacy.

1. Front of house

The hallway is finished with classic wood flooring, coving on the ceiling, and picture rails.

2. Entrance hallway

The front-facing lounge is bathed in natural light through the traditional bay window. It boasts classic features like picture rails, coving, wood flooring, and a contemporary fireplace that serves as a focal point.

3. Lounge

The kitchen includes a range of wall and base units with woodwork surfaces and a tiled back splash, along with a central island featuring an induction hob and a stylish cooker hood above. The kitchen overlooks the garden through two rear-facing windows, and a fully glazed door and three skylight windows.

4. Kitchen

