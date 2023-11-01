This three-bedroom property located in the much sought-after location of Beauchief has hit the market for under half-a-million.
The property has been “thoughtfully” extended, say estate agents Yopa, making it ideal for a growing family.
It is set back from the road, with a block-paved and enclosed driveway.
The private garden is described as the owners’ “very own nature reserve”.
13 photos below show what the property is like inside.
1. Front of house
Outside, the property is nicely set back from the road with a block-paved driveway that offers off-road parking and is enclosed by a wall and hedges that create privacy.
2. Entrance hallway
The hallway is finished with classic wood flooring, coving on the ceiling, and picture rails.
3. Lounge
The front-facing lounge is bathed in natural light through the traditional bay window. It boasts classic features like picture rails, coving, wood flooring, and a contemporary fireplace that serves as a focal point.
4. Kitchen
The kitchen includes a range of wall and base units with woodwork surfaces and a tiled back splash, along with a central island featuring an induction hob and a stylish cooker hood above. The kitchen overlooks the garden through two rear-facing windows, and a fully glazed door and three skylight windows.