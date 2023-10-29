News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: 13 photos show half-a-million pound property with “potential to be beautiful family home”

The large, semi-detached house is in the heart of the Fulwood conservation area.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 29th Oct 2023, 16:26 GMT

Set over three floors, this five-bedroom property is available to return to a house, after a period of being divided into flats.

Spencer Estate Agents say the home in Fulwood Village has “potential to be a beautiful family home", although say modernisation work is in order.

High ceilings, coving, and gas central heating all remain as original features in the home, which is on the market for £525,000.

The outbuilding, currently used as a garage and workshop, could be converted as the new owners see fit.

13 photos below show what the home on Chorley Road has to offer.

The approach to the property has cobblestone steps and a mix of plants and trees.

1. Front of house

The ground-floor living room is a cosy, traditional space with a stone-built fireplace and bay windows.

2. Lounge

The kitchen is a busy space with glass doors leading to the rear of the property.

3. Kitchen

The ground-floor bedroom has traditional decor, with large windows letting lots of natural light in.

4. Bedroom

