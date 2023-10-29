The large, semi-detached house is in the heart of the Fulwood conservation area.

Set over three floors, this five-bedroom property is available to return to a house, after a period of being divided into flats.

Spencer Estate Agents say the home in Fulwood Village has “potential to be a beautiful family home", although say modernisation work is in order.

High ceilings, coving, and gas central heating all remain as original features in the home, which is on the market for £525,000.

The outbuilding, currently used as a garage and workshop, could be converted as the new owners see fit.

13 photos below show what the home on Chorley Road has to offer.

1 . Front of house The approach to the property has cobblestone steps and a mix of plants and trees. Photo Sales

2 . Lounge The ground-floor living room is a cosy, traditional space with a stone-built fireplace and bay windows. Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen is a busy space with glass doors leading to the rear of the property. Photo Sales