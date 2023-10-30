News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Watch Michael Smith silence Rotherham fans with Wednesday brace

Sheffield Houses: 13 photos inside “strikingly attractive” Edwardian home on the market for £550,000

This three-floor traditional property still has many original period features.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 30th Oct 2023, 17:56 GMT

The five-bedroom, semi-detached house in Brincliffe has been “lovingly” maintained by the current owners over their 40 years there.

Measuring over 2,000 square feet, it includes five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and two reception rooms. 

It is within the highly sought-after Brincliffe and Psalter Lane area, and is an “exciting” opportunity for someone who decides to purchase it, according to Spencer Estate Agents.

13 photos below show what the historic building looks like inside.

The estate agents describe the Edwardian property as "striking".

1. Front of house

The estate agents describe the Edwardian property as "striking".

Photo Sales
The small porch has a stained glass door.

2. Entrance hallway

The small porch has a stained glass door.

Photo Sales
The breakfast kitchen has a range of fitted units with contrasting worktops.

3. Kitchen

The breakfast kitchen has a range of fitted units with contrasting worktops.

Photo Sales
The bay windowed living room has a feature fireplace with a coal effect gas fire.

4. Lounge

The bay windowed living room has a feature fireplace with a coal effect gas fire.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HomeEdwardianOpportunityPsalter Lane