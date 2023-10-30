Sheffield Houses: 13 photos inside “strikingly attractive” Edwardian home on the market for £550,000
This three-floor traditional property still has many original period features.
The five-bedroom, semi-detached house in Brincliffe has been “lovingly” maintained by the current owners over their 40 years there.
Measuring over 2,000 square feet, it includes five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and two reception rooms.
It is within the highly sought-after Brincliffe and Psalter Lane area, and is an “exciting” opportunity for someone who decides to purchase it, according to Spencer Estate Agents.
13 photos below show what the historic building looks like inside.
