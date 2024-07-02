A seven-bedroom property off Sledgate Lane, in Wickersley, is on the market for the first time in almost a quarter of a century. The huge property comes with a price tag of £2,750,000 - but it’s safe to say you get your money’s worth.
The family home has been listed by Fine & Country, and has been described as “quite simply outstanding”. Its huge driveway is lined with trees, offering an impressive view from the approach.
Within its walls, the property has the leisure facilities to suit an entire village, with a heated swimming pool, a home cinema, a full-size tennis court, and a five-a-side football pitch. It also has garages to fit six vehicles for car enthusiasts.
Inside, the home has a total floor space of over 9,000 square feet. The ‘hub’ of the home falls within the living kitchen, which has a sitting and dining area, a breakfast area, and an open-plan section off the kitchen. For those who enjoy hosting dinner parties, this home will surely be a chef’s paradise.
Words cannot describe the beauty of this home alone - scroll down to see photos of the mansion for yourself. If you’re interested in booking a viewing, or finding out more, please click here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.