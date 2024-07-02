Wickersley: 13 photos inside £2.7m mansion near Sheffield - with cinema, pool, tennis court and football pitch

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 20th Mar 2024, 12:29 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2024, 12:00 BST

Sheffield house hunters have the opportunity to own their own swimming pool, cinema, tennis courts and three acres of land.

A seven-bedroom property off Sledgate Lane, in Wickersley, is on the market for the first time in almost a quarter of a century. The huge property comes with a price tag of £2,750,000 - but it’s safe to say you get your money’s worth. 

The family home has been listed by Fine & Country, and has been described as “quite simply outstanding”. Its huge driveway is lined with trees, offering an impressive view from the approach.

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

Within its walls, the property has the leisure facilities to suit an entire village, with a heated swimming pool, a home cinema, a full-size tennis court, and a five-a-side football pitch. It also has garages to fit six vehicles for car enthusiasts.

Inside, the home has a total floor space of over 9,000 square feet. The ‘hub’ of the home falls within the living kitchen, which has a sitting and dining area, a breakfast area, and an open-plan section off the kitchen. For those who enjoy hosting dinner parties, this home will surely be a chef’s paradise. 

Words cannot describe the beauty of this home alone - scroll down to see photos of the mansion for yourself. If you’re interested in booking a viewing, or finding out more, please click here.

This stunning property is on the market for £2,750,000.

1. Sledgate Lane

This stunning property is on the market for £2,750,000. | Fine & Country

Photo Sales
This incredible mega-mansion has tennis courts, a mini-golf course, a huge pool, expansive grounds and a model of The Hulk all within its grounds.

2. Sledgate Lane

This incredible mega-mansion has tennis courts, a mini-golf course, a huge pool, expansive grounds and a model of The Hulk all within its grounds. | Fine & CountryPhoto: Fine & Country

Photo Sales
You'll need a decent lawnmower if you live here! This stunning property had three acres of land with sweeping views of the surrounding countryside.

3. Sledgate Lane

You'll need a decent lawnmower if you live here! This stunning property had three acres of land with sweeping views of the surrounding countryside. | Fine & CountryPhoto: Fine & Country

Photo Sales
Across the main house, outbuildings, garages and balconies, this property has an enormous 11,791 square-feet of floor - over 9,000 of which is in the main house alone.

4. Sledgate Lane

Across the main house, outbuildings, garages and balconies, this property has an enormous 11,791 square-feet of floor - over 9,000 of which is in the main house alone. | Fine & CountryPhoto: Fine & Country

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PropertiesPropertyWickersleyMoneyTreesBeauty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.