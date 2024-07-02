A seven-bedroom property off Sledgate Lane, in Wickersley, is on the market for the first time in almost a quarter of a century. The huge property comes with a price tag of £2,750,000 - but it’s safe to say you get your money’s worth.

The family home has been listed by Fine & Country, and has been described as “quite simply outstanding”. Its huge driveway is lined with trees, offering an impressive view from the approach.

Within its walls, the property has the leisure facilities to suit an entire village, with a heated swimming pool, a home cinema, a full-size tennis court, and a five-a-side football pitch. It also has garages to fit six vehicles for car enthusiasts.

Inside, the home has a total floor space of over 9,000 square feet. The ‘hub’ of the home falls within the living kitchen, which has a sitting and dining area, a breakfast area, and an open-plan section off the kitchen. For those who enjoy hosting dinner parties, this home will surely be a chef’s paradise.

Words cannot describe the beauty of this home alone - scroll down to see photos of the mansion for yourself. If you’re interested in booking a viewing, or finding out more, please click here.

1 . Sledgate Lane This stunning property is on the market for £2,750,000.

2 . Sledgate Lane This incredible mega-mansion has tennis courts, a mini-golf course, a huge pool, expansive grounds and a model of The Hulk all within its grounds.

3 . Sledgate Lane You'll need a decent lawnmower if you live here! This stunning property had three acres of land with sweeping views of the surrounding countryside.

4 . Sledgate Lane Across the main house, outbuildings, garages and balconies, this property has an enormous 11,791 square-feet of floor - over 9,000 of which is in the main house alone.