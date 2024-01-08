News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: 13 photos inside “immaculate, deceptive” property with breathtaking views of city skyline

The back garden is described as a "sun-trap".

By Chloe Aslett
Published 8th Jan 2024, 16:41 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 16:42 GMT

An “immaculately presented” three-bedroom Victorian terraced home has hit the Sheffield housing market for £325,000.

Original period features are combined with a contemporary finish throughout, thanks to the current vendors who spared no expense on refurbishments.

Estate agents Whitehornes say the house is perfect for a young family, and describe the garden as a “sun-trap”.

Ofsted-rated “excellent” primary and secondary schools are within catchment, and the home is just a few minutes walk from Endcliffe Park.

13 photos below show what the property has to offer.

1. Front of house

2. Lounge

3. Dining area

4. Dining area

