It is found in the village of Harley, which is one of the outermost villages of Rotherham and is very close to Hoyland in Barnsley.

The house is listed on Zoopla, where the estate agents have described it as "beautifully presented with spacious accommodation throughout". It is surrounded by an acre of land including private gardens, stables, a paddock and a stream.

The property is very bright, with every room seemingly benefiting from big windows. There are three bedrooms, three bathrooms and two reception rooms. A spacious kitchen diner is the perfect space to enjoy a meal and the study offers an excellent, quiet place to concentrate on the admin stuff.

The guide price is between £800,000 and £825,000.

Lovely environment The property includes plenty of additional space outside the home.

Harley This converted barn is found in one of the outermost villages in Rotherham.

Reception room There are a lot of potential uses for the multiple reception rooms in this property.

Kitchen This modern kitchen diner features a Belfast sink and lots of storage and appliances.