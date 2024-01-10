The detached property includes two reception rooms, three bathrooms and its own bar room.

A four-bedroom family home with a bar, converted from a garage, is on the market with a guide price of £295,000.

The house is located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Killamarsh, with a decorative concrete driveway and “low maintenance” garden to its exterior.

Estate agents Blundells say it is ideally placed for local shops, schools and amenities, as well as the local leisure centre and cricket club.

Rother Valley Country Park is on the doorstep, offering a host of leisure facilities and fishing ponds.

Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre, Sheffield Supertram and superb local walks on the Pennine Trail are also part of the popularity of the area, along with easy access to Sheffield City Centre and the M1.

12 photos below show the home, which could be yours for less than £300,000.

1 . Front of house The home includes a decorative concrete driveway. Photo Sales

2 . Living room Double doors enter the front facing lounge which has laminate flooring and bay windows. Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The kitchen is fitted with a range of wall and base units and has integrated appliances to include an electric hob, extractor fan, electric double oven, microwave, dishwasher and fridge/freezer. Photo Sales

4 . Dining area A separate dining room has laminate flooring and French style doors which lead out to the rear garden. Photo Sales