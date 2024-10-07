Found in Barlborough, North Derbyshire, this huge 5,000 square foot property has been described as “a stunning restoration and development” by the Fine & Country listing.

The listing says the house is “rich in character” and “exceptional from all viewpoints”.

Entry is through the former Victorian unit, which brings you into the kitchen/dining area on the first floor. The rest of the entry level is made up from a hall and the leisure suite - which is fitted with a bar.

Stairs in the hall take you to the ground floor, which is where you will find all four bedrooms, all five bathrooms and a cinema room.

Outside, you have “meticulously landscaped” gardens within a tree-lined boundary.

1 . Former Victorian industrial unit Fine & Country Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales