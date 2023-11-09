11 lovely Sheffield photos inside modern £550,000 family home in Crookes now on the market
The four bedroom semi-detached house is found on a "lovely" cul-de-sac with off-street parking to the front.
A modern family home in one of Sheffield's most popular suburbs has been put on the market with a £550,000 asking price.
Found on Aldred Road in Crookes, this semi-detached home, marketed by Spencer Estate Agents, has four bedrooms, one bathroom and two spacious reception areas. The interior is modern, yet "stylish" with some original features and reclaimed parquet flooring.
The ground floor is very simple to navigate. The spacious hall feeds seamlessly into the large, open plan dining/kitchen/lounge area, which offers access to the rear garden.
Stairs up to the first floor and down to the basement - which is where you will find the utility room - can be found in the hall.
The first floor features three of the four bedrooms and a very contemporary family bathroom. The bedrooms are all very bright, thanks to the large windows in each room.
The fourth and final bedroom is found in the loft and has additional storage space available.