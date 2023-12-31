This two-bedroom apartment has just hit the local housing market.

A two bedroom apartment that "blends modern comfort with traditional charm" has been put up for sale in the Sheffield suburb of Middlewood.

Located inside the restored Middlewood Lodge, this two bedroom apartment is laid out across two floors, offering over 800 square feet of floor space. It is being sold with a guide price of £150,000 - £160,000 with estate agents eXp World UK.

The leasehold property is on the ground floor and the basement, and provides spacious rooms throughout.

On the ground floor is a large hallway with doors leading into the bathroom, a bedroom, and the mezzanine lounge. The lounge has arched windows flooding the room with light, and provides a unique space to entertain guests.

The ground floor bedroom provides access to a covered outdoor space through patio style doors. This area could be used for al fresco dining in the summer months, and an area to unwind after a busy day.

Downstairs is a large dining kitchen with modern appliances, fitted units and ample space for entertaining guests. The master bedroom is also on the lower level with an en-suite and a dressing area.

A large storage room is also downstairs, perfect for storage of household objects such as a vacuum cleaner.

With the apartment is allocated parking, as well as ample visitor parking spaces. Residents of Middlewood Lodge also have access to a private courtyard.

