11 new build homes for sale in Sheffield with unique designs for up to £730,000

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 14th Mar 2025, 10:21 BST

There may be a shortage of houses in the UK but builders are trying - as this selection shows.

Across the city and beyond, new build properties are coming to the market offering something for everyone, from £147,000 all the way up to £730,000.

Many people opt for new homes because of their claimed low maintenance requirements, energy efficiency, modern design and the peace of mind of a builder's warranty.

From one-bed flats, to bungalows, to five-bed mansions, new build offers plenty of choice in Sheffield.

From one-bed flats, to bungalows, to five-bed mansions, new build offers plenty of choice in Sheffield.

£147,000 - 1 bed flat with good storage space, available fully furnished with 5% deposit paid and £3,500 worth of upgrades

2. Manchester Road, Deepcar S36

£147,000 - 1 bed flat with good storage space, available fully furnished with 5% deposit paid and £3,500 worth of upgrades

£150,000 - 1 bed flat incorporates history and technology due to the building’s legally protected Grade II listed status.

3. Old County Court, Bank Street, S1

£150,000 - 1 bed flat incorporates history and technology due to the building's legally protected Grade II listed status.

£170,000 - 1 bed flat with parking, lift, Juliet balcony and new build warranty.

4. Archer Road, Sheffield S8

£170,000 - 1 bed flat with parking, lift, Juliet balcony and new build warranty.

