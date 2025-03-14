Across the city and beyond, new build properties are coming to the market offering something for everyone, from £147,000 all the way up to £730,000.
Many people opt for new homes because of their claimed low maintenance requirements, energy efficiency, modern design and the peace of mind of a builder's warranty.
1. new build
From one-bed flats, to bungalows, to five-bed mansions, new build offers plenty of choice in Sheffield. | Zoopla
2. Manchester Road, Deepcar S36
£147,000 - 1 bed flat with good storage space, available fully furnished with 5% deposit paid and £3,500 worth of upgrades
3. Old County Court, Bank Street, S1
£150,000 - 1 bed flat incorporates history and technology due to the building’s legally protected Grade II listed status.
4. Archer Road, Sheffield S8
£170,000 - 1 bed flat with parking, lift, Juliet balcony and new build warranty.
