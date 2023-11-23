The village of Laughton en le Morthern is just beyond the limits of Sheffield.

An enormous five bedroom mega-mansion in a rural South Yorkshire village near Sheffield has been listed for sale for just short of £1,000,000.

Sladebrook House is found in Laughton en le Morthern, in the Rotherham area, and was constructed in 2019. It is an excellent example of a top-end modern home, with enormous windows, sweeping open plan spaces and a very sleek interior.

It is being sold through Blenheim Park Estates, and is expected to bring in offers in the region of £975,000.

The "highly impressive" home features a bright and spacious open plan kitchen/living/dining area. This is linked to the lounge, office and stairs to the bedrooms by the grand entrance hall.

Three of the five bedrooms are found on the first floor, including the master bedroom and en-suite. Bedrooms two and three are very spacious and share a Jack and Jill en-suite.

The second floor houses the final two bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Massive house This enormous home with an interior of around 4,394 sq ft is now for sale.

Lovely garden It looks spectacular in the evening.

Kitchen This open plan kitchen/living/dining space is the absolute heart of this staggering home.