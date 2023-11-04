10 stunning photos inside £680,000 detached Barnsley home with five bedrooms, gym and modern interior
The property is found in Pilley, Barnsley and is being sold through Purplebricks.
A "stunning" Barnsley home with five bedrooms and a home gym has been listed for sale for just shy of £700,000.
The five bedroom detached home is set in the heart of a substantial plot, with a large driveway to the front and spacious garden to the rear. The estate agents, Purplebricks, described the home as a "stunning" family residence in their listing.
The interior is very modern and easy to navigate. A large entrance hall offers access to the lounge, kitchen/diner and study (which could become the fifth bedroom if required). The lounge and kitchen are also connected via a double doorway, with a utility room at the other end.
This utility room isn't the end of the loop around the rear of the property as it leads into the well-equipped home gym situated in the double garage. It is very bright with a mirror wall where any keen athletes can admire their gains.
The four existing bedrooms are found on the first floor. They are all good sizes, but the largest is, of course, the master bedroom, which has lots and lots of storage space and an en-suite.