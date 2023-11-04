News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
Gary O’Neil’s verdict on struggling United ahead of Wolves clash
Wednesday’s embargo lifted after Dejphon Chansiri payment
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Chansiri issues statement over Owls’ HMRC bill, embargo and wages

10 stunning photos inside £680,000 detached Barnsley home with five bedrooms, gym and modern interior

The property is found in Pilley, Barnsley and is being sold through Purplebricks.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 4th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

A "stunning" Barnsley home with five bedrooms and a home gym has been listed for sale for just shy of £700,000.

The five bedroom detached home is set in the heart of a substantial plot, with a large driveway to the front and spacious garden to the rear. The estate agents, Purplebricks, described the home as a "stunning" family residence in their listing.

The interior is very modern and easy to navigate. A large entrance hall offers access to the lounge, kitchen/diner and study (which could become the fifth bedroom if required). The lounge and kitchen are also connected via a double doorway, with a utility room at the other end.

This utility room isn't the end of the loop around the rear of the property as it leads into the well-equipped home gym situated in the double garage. It is very bright with a mirror wall where any keen athletes can admire their gains.

The four existing bedrooms are found on the first floor. They are all good sizes, but the largest is, of course, the master bedroom, which has lots and lots of storage space and an en-suite.

This "stunning" detached Barnsley home is now for sale. (Photo courtesy of Purplebricks)

1. Available now

This "stunning" detached Barnsley home is now for sale. (Photo courtesy of Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
The entrance hall features this rather grand looking staircase. (Photo courtesy of Purplebricks)

2. Entrance hall

The entrance hall features this rather grand looking staircase. (Photo courtesy of Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
The modern lounge is an excellent space to relax in front of the television. (Photo courtesy of Purplebricks)

3. Lounge

The modern lounge is an excellent space to relax in front of the television. (Photo courtesy of Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
The kitchen/diner is very bright thanks to the large windows and doors leading to the garden. (Photo courtesy of Purplebricks)

4. The Hub of the Home

The kitchen/diner is very bright thanks to the large windows and doors leading to the garden. (Photo courtesy of Purplebricks)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BarnsleyProperty