10 Sheffield neighbourhoods with highest property price increases - including Fir Vale, Darnall and Gleadless

By Ciara Healy
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 07:30 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 18:33 BST

The top 10 Sheffield neighbourhoods with the highest increase in property prices can be revealed.

House prices in several Sheffield neighbourhoods have seen a significant rise over the past year, according to a new report analysing property data from the Office for National Statistics.

The ‘House Price Change Report’, compiled by Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance, shows where in the city property values soared the most between September 2023 and September 2024.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

The figures are based on the median prices of properties during that time.

Crabtree and Fir Vale tops the list with a near 20 per cent increase, while other areas such as Darnall and Shiregreen saw double-digit growth.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

The data suggests a growing demand for properties in traditionally more affordable parts of the city.

Listing your home? Here’s what to do first – and how to get a better valuation

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

The 10 Sheffield neighbourhoods with the highest house price increases have been revealed

1. The 10 Sheffield neighbourhoods with the highest house price increases have been revealed

The 10 Sheffield neighbourhoods with the highest house price increases have been revealed | National World Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Average house prices increased by 19.8% - from £108,500 to £130,000

2. Crabtree & Fir Vale

Average house prices increased by 19.8% - from £108,500 to £130,000 | Google

Photo Sales
17.4% increase - from £109,000 to £128,000

3. Darnall

17.4% increase - from £109,000 to £128,000 | Google

Photo Sales
Average house prices increased by 14%- from £126,750 to £144,500

4. Concord Park Shiregreen

Average house prices increased by 14%- from £126,750 to £144,500 | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HOUSE pricesDataSheffieldProperties
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice