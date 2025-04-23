House prices in several Sheffield neighbourhoods have seen a significant rise over the past year, according to a new report analysing property data from the Office for National Statistics.

The ‘House Price Change Report’, compiled by Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance, shows where in the city property values soared the most between September 2023 and September 2024.

The figures are based on the median prices of properties during that time.

Crabtree and Fir Vale tops the list with a near 20 per cent increase, while other areas such as Darnall and Shiregreen saw double-digit growth.

The data suggests a growing demand for properties in traditionally more affordable parts of the city.

The 10 Sheffield neighbourhoods with the highest house price increases have been revealed

2 . Crabtree & Fir Vale Average house prices increased by 19.8% - from £108,500 to £130,000 | Google Photo Sales