Sheffield Houses: 10 photos show luxury half-a-million pound apartment for sale in “enviable” Sheffield suburb
The Sefton Road property is on the market for £550,000.
This three bedroom apartment is situated in Whiteley Quarters, a development enviably located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the leafy suburb of Fulwood.
Built from locally sourced natural stone, the property "boasts high-spec fittings and a bespoke interior finish".
Estate agents Redbrik say the apartment "offers flexible open plan living, perfect for dining, entertaining or relaxing … with exceptional attention to detail".
It is surrounded by local landmarks including Whiteley Woods and Forge Dam, with easy access to Broomhill, Ecclesall Road, and the city centre.
10 photos below show what the home looks like inside.