Sheffield Houses: 10 photos show luxury half-a-million pound apartment for sale in “enviable” Sheffield suburb

The Sefton Road property is on the market for £550,000.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 15th Nov 2023, 14:07 GMT

This three bedroom apartment is situated in Whiteley Quarters, a development enviably located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the leafy suburb of Fulwood.

Built from locally sourced natural stone, the property "boasts high-spec fittings and a bespoke interior finish". 

Estate agents Redbrik say the apartment "offers flexible open plan living, perfect for dining, entertaining or relaxing … with exceptional attention to detail".

It is surrounded by local landmarks including Whiteley Woods and Forge Dam, with easy access to Broomhill, Ecclesall Road, and the city centre.

The property, on Sefton Road, is on the market for £550,000.

10 photos below show what the home looks like inside.

1. Front of property

The flat on the first floor is on the market for just over half a million pounds.

1. Front of property

The flat on the first floor is on the market for just over half a million pounds.

2. Bathroom

The bathroom has an overhead shower, bath with plenty of space for relaxing, and modern design completed with a high-quality finish.

2. Bathroom

The bathroom has an overhead shower, bath with plenty of space for relaxing, and modern design completed with a high-quality finish.

3. Bedroom

The second bedroom offers a large window providing ample natural light to the space.

3. Bedroom

The second bedroom offers a large window providing ample natural light to the space.

4. Bedroom

The main bedroom has a sparkling modern ensuite with a walk-in shower.

4. Bedroom

The main bedroom has a sparkling modern ensuite with a walk-in shower.

