This three bedroom apartment is situated in Whiteley Quarters, a development enviably located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the leafy suburb of Fulwood.

Built from locally sourced natural stone, the property "boasts high-spec fittings and a bespoke interior finish".

Estate agents Redbrik say the apartment "offers flexible open plan living, perfect for dining, entertaining or relaxing … with exceptional attention to detail".

It is surrounded by local landmarks including Whiteley Woods and Forge Dam, with easy access to Broomhill, Ecclesall Road, and the city centre.

The property, on Sefton Road, is on the market for £550,000.

Front of property The flat on the first floor is on the market for just over half a million pounds.

Bathroom The bathroom has an overhead shower, bath with plenty of space for relaxing, and modern design completed with a high-quality finish.

Bedroom The second bedroom offers a large window providing ample natural light to the space.