Sheffield has lots of leafy suburbs but this historic cottage could sit in one of the city's loveliest spots.

A cosy cottage found tucked away on a leafy plot in Sheffield has been listed for sale.

Found on Langsett in Stocksbridge, this historic home dates back to 1874 and features two double bedrooms, with possibility for a third. It is being sold through Redbrik, where it is listed for £475,000.

It is a unique cottage, with the first floor lounge offering "fabulous" views across the gardens through the enormous windows. It has been "meticulously refurbished and significantly extended" to create the "perfect blend" of modern and period features.

The ground floor features a spacious, bright entrance hall; the modern breakfast kitchen - described as "a culinary enthusiasts dream"; a dining room; and another reception room, which could potentially act as a third bedroom.

There is a cellar down below - excellent for those in need of additional storage space - but the two bedrooms are found upstairs. They are both double bedrooms, one with an en-suite.

The landing doubles as a study area, thanks to the available workspace, and leads straight into the family bathroom.

1 . Stocksbridge This unique home is tucked away in the leafy surroundings of Stocksbridge. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik) Photo Sales

2 . Beautiful surroundings It certainly is a scenic location. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik) Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen The property contains a "modern fitted breakfast kitchen" with a number of integrated appliances. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik) Photo Sales

4 . Dining room The dining room is found in the centre of the ground floor. (Photo courtesy of Redbrik) Photo Sales