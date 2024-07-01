10 photos inside ‘stunning’ four-bed family home in Sheffield with suntrap garden

The freehold property, listed on Zoopla by Purplebricks, has been described as “stunning”, boasting a landscaped and “maintenance-free” garden - perfect for busy families.
Situated on Skipsea Road, in Woodthorpe, the property is within walking distance to several ‘good’ Ofsted-rated schools, as well as parks and green spaces, and amenities.
Downstairs you will find the lounge and kitchen. The kitchen is fully equipped with an oven, hob, dishwasher, fridge/freezer and a washing machine drier. A large painted feature wall adds a splash of colour, and a feature window facing the garden allows light to flood the room.
Space is of no shortage at this home, with all four bedrooms fitting double beds. The ‘master’ bedroom has a large mirrored fitted wardrobe. Large windows in each of the rooms also ensures they have plenty of natural light.
The home has a toilet on the ground floor, as well as two bathrooms, one on the first floor with a shower and a bath, and one on the second, with a shower.
The home has a large driveway suitable for two cars. For those without a vehicle, there is also a good public transport network including buses and trams that can take you the short distance to the city centre.
The rear garden is south-west facing, which is described as a “beautiful sun trap” in the warmer months. It has a large patio area with steps up to the second tier of the garden, with artificial grass.
View photos of the property below before clicking here to find out more, or to book a viewing.
