10 photos inside ‘stunning’ four-bed family home in Sheffield with suntrap garden

The freehold property, listed on Zoopla by Purplebricks, has been described as “stunning”, boasting a landscaped and “maintenance-free” garden - perfect for busy families.

Situated on Skipsea Road, in Woodthorpe, the property is within walking distance to several ‘good’ Ofsted-rated schools, as well as parks and green spaces, and amenities.

Downstairs you will find the lounge and kitchen. The kitchen is fully equipped with an oven, hob, dishwasher, fridge/freezer and a washing machine drier. A large painted feature wall adds a splash of colour, and a feature window facing the garden allows light to flood the room.

Space is of no shortage at this home, with all four bedrooms fitting double beds. The ‘master’ bedroom has a large mirrored fitted wardrobe. Large windows in each of the rooms also ensures they have plenty of natural light.

The home has a toilet on the ground floor, as well as two bathrooms, one on the first floor with a shower and a bath, and one on the second, with a shower.

The home has a large driveway suitable for two cars. For those without a vehicle, there is also a good public transport network including buses and trams that can take you the short distance to the city centre.

The rear garden is south-west facing, which is described as a “beautiful sun trap” in the warmer months. It has a large patio area with steps up to the second tier of the garden, with artificial grass.

1 . Skipsea Road A large family home has entered the housing market with a price tag of £255,000. | Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Skipsea Road The kitchen has no shortage of storage space with fitted cabinets and cupboards. It also comes fully equipped with everything you need from the get-go. | Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Skipsea Road The lounge has a large window for natural light, but has a cosy feel. The doors lead into both the hallway and the kitchen. | Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Skipsea Road The master bedroom is on the first floor, and has two windows and a large mirrored fitted wardrobe. | Zoopla Photo Sales