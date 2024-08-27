10 of the most expensive 'MILLION POUND HOUSES' in Sheffield and South Yorkshire some with POOLS and GYMS

Published 27th Aug 2024

There are some huge houses in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with price tags of hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Not many properties in our region cross over the £1million threshold, even fewer top two, three or even four million, but sometimes they do.

They’re often enormous homes to the west of Sheffield city centre, or stunning stately residences in rural Rotherham, and there are a fair few up for sale right now.

We’ve found 10 incredible “million pound houses” now for sale, some of which have been featured in detail in The Star before.

Take a look at our gallery to see a collection of South Yorkshire’s most expensive homes - find them all on Zoopla or Savills for more information.

This "magnificent" stately home in rural Rotherham could be the most expensive house in South Yorkshire. It is listed with Savills with a £3,500,000 guide price and has loads of features including an outdoor swimming pool.

1. Park Hall

Another huge, rural residence out Rotherham way. This property has a guide price of £1,600,000 and has a swimming poo, eight bedrooms and more!

2. Slade Hooton Hall

This six bedroom family home in S10, Sheffield has a guide price of £1,250,000. It has a stunning, large garden with a pond to the front.

3. Sandygate Park, Sheffield

£1,300,000 will get you six bedrooms - with a huge master suite - a secure, gated driveway and a brilliant location with this Sheffield home.

4. Dore Road, Sheffield

