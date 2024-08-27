Not many properties in our region cross over the £1million threshold, even fewer top two, three or even four million, but sometimes they do.

They’re often enormous homes to the west of Sheffield city centre, or stunning stately residences in rural Rotherham, and there are a fair few up for sale right now.

We’ve found 10 incredible “million pound houses” now for sale, some of which have been featured in detail in The Star before.

Take a look at our gallery to see a collection of South Yorkshire’s most expensive homes - find them all on Zoopla or Savills for more information.

1 . Park Hall This "magnificent" stately home in rural Rotherham could be the most expensive house in South Yorkshire. It is listed with Savills with a £3,500,000 guide price and has loads of features including an outdoor swimming pool. | Savills Photo Sales

2 . Slade Hooton Hall Another huge, rural residence out Rotherham way. This property has a guide price of £1,600,000 and has a swimming poo, eight bedrooms and more! | Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Sandygate Park, Sheffield This six bedroom family home in S10, Sheffield has a guide price of £1,250,000. It has a stunning, large garden with a pond to the front. | Zoopla Photo Sales