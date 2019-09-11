10 of the most desirable new build homes in Sheffield currently on sale

These new build homes in Sheffield all feature brand new, modern fittings and are decorated to the highest standard, so you can move straight in and feel instantly at home. Here are 10 of the most desirable new build properties that are currently on the market - all for less than £200,000.
1. 3 bed terrace, Ashby Drive, Kiveton Park, S26
Nestled in the historic village of Kiveton Park, this three bedroom terrace is ideal for first time buyers and boasts a stylish interior with a fitted kitchen and spacious living area. GBP 175,000
Photo: Zoopla
2. 4 bed terrace, Infield Lane, High Hazels, S9
This brand new development sits close to local amenities and major transport routes, just minutes away from Sheffield parkway and the motorway network, with Meadowhall and Centertainment close by. GBP 180,000
Photo: Zoopla
3. 3 bed semi-detached, Queen Mary Road, S2
Help to Buy is available on this beautifully furnished property, presenting a great opportunity for first time buyers to get their foot on the property. GBP 174,995
Photo: Zoopla
4. 2 bed semi-detached, Harborough Avenue, S2
Ideal as a starter home for first time buyers, couples or a small family, this property is stylishly decorated with modern fittings, and boasts two generously sized bedrooms. GBP 133,995
Photo: Zoopla
