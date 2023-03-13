The 10 locations pictured here are believed to be among the happiest and most desirable places to live in and around Sheffield.

For many lucky enough to call the Steel City home, Sheffield provides the perfect balance of bustling city life and green spaces, with over a third of Sheffield located within the boundary of the Peak District national park.

The locations included on this list reflects the wide variety of places to live in and around Sheffield.

From sought-after suburbs to quaint villages, there is something for everyone on this list.

The Sheffield Star has teamed up with Barrows and Forrester, which has helped us to combine house price data for postcodes in and around Sheffield with local authority scores in the national happiness index compiled by the Office for National Statistics.

The result is this list of places people are keen to move to and where those already there are most contented. For anyone thinking of selling up and moving out, we’ve also included how much property is likely to set you back there.

1 . Collage Maker-10-Mar-2023-04-08-PM-7406.jpg Pictured here are 10 of the happiest and most desirable places to live in and around Sheffield Photo: Mix Photo Sales

2 . Loxley Loxley is considered to be the one of the most desirable places to live in Sheffield, with the average house in its postcode currently setting you back some £190,324. According to the ONS, the happiness score for residents of the suburb is 7.45 Photo: 3rd party Photo Sales

3 . Eckington Eckington is considered to be the one of the most desirable places to live near Sheffield, with the average house in the North East Derbyshire village currently setting you back some £180,493. According to the ONS, the happiness score for residents of the suburb is 7.58 Photo: 3rd party Photo Sales

4 . Anston Anston is considered to be the one of the most desirable places to live near Sheffield, with the average house in the Rotherham village currently setting you back some £165,640. According to the ONS, the happiness score for residents of the suburb is 7.50 Photo: Google Photo Sales