Estate agents in Sheffield have had some absolutely stunning homes to sell to top-end buyers over the course of 2023.

We were not short of mega-homes with £1,000,000+ price tags to look through when being nosey on Zoopla or Rightmove.

Still, as the year draws to a close, the highest end of the Sheffield housing market is active, with a new seven-figure home listed for sale in the last week.

Take a look through our gallery of 10 of the most expensive homes currently for sale in Sheffield - in ascending order.

You can find all the properties below on property sites like Zoopla, or with the respective estate agents.

1 . Clough Fields - £995,000 Was £1,100,000 - Now £995,000. This incredible home has expansive and versatile grounds. (Photo courtesy of Blenheim Park Estates) Photo Sales

2 . The Water Tower - £1,195,000 Aptly named 'The Water Tower', this property is one of the most brilliantly unique homes in Sheffield. (Photo courtesy of Blenheim Park Estates) Photo Sales

3 . Rushley Road - £1,250,000 Dore is certainly known to be a posh part of Sheffield and this beautifully presented home fits the bill. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

4 . Tapton Crescent Road - £1,350,000 Five bedrooms and a lovely outdoor pool - what a treat! (Photo courtesy of Redbrik) Photo Sales