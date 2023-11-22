It has three bedrooms and is close to multiple Ofsted GOOD rated schools.

A spacious family home in Sheffield has been listed for sale on the local property market.

Found in the popular residential area of Wincobank, this three bedroom home offers lots of potential and Purplebricks have described it as "perfect for first time buyers, investors or family purchasers".

It is said to have "convenient" access to local amenities, shops, hospitals and universities and good rated schools are as little as 0.6miles away.

It is said to have excellent transport and commuting links to Sheffield city centre, Meadowhall and the M1 motorway network to Leeds and Nottingham.

The ground floor consists of a lounge, a spacious kitchen/diner and a conservatory. To the rear is a good-sized garden, which ascends the hill behind the property.

The first floor features two bedrooms, one of which is currently utilised as a home office, and a family bathroom - equipped with a bath, toilet and sink. The master bedroom is located on the second floor and comes with lots of built-in wardrobe storage space.

