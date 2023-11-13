10 excellent photos inside Sheffield new build dubbed 'perfect home' for first time buyers at £194,995
It has two double bedrooms and a bright, spacious interior.
A set of new build properties in Sheffield have been described as the "perfect home for first time buyers and small families".
The properties, including 'The Foxhill', are found on Harborough Avenue, Manor. The Foxhill is listed on Zoopla for £194,995.
It is said the house is built with an "innovative energy-efficient design" which helps "lower living costs" and create a smaller carbon footprint. It comes with two "good-sized" double bedrooms, located on the first floor, with a bathroom in between.
A bright lounge and a dining kitchen are found on the ground floor, with a downstairs loo as well. The house has a dual zone heating system, meaning each floor can be programmed independently.
The properties have been described as the "perfect" homes for first time buyers, couples or small families.