Doncaster has its fair share of millionaire homes, and these 10 spectacular residences are all currently for sale, with facilities ranging from luxury leisure suites to the best in smart home technology, equestrian heaven, or simply amazing living kitchens.
Take a look at the kind of homes that millionaires own in this part of the world, and that you might like to live in, if only you could afford to…
1. 29 Warning Tongue Lane, Bessacarr, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, DN4 6T Offers in excess of £1,375,000
A peek inside the Bessacarr property. Photo: Fine and Country, Bawtry
2. 110 Bawtry Road, Bessacarr - £1,150,000
This fully refurbished place has it all - deluxe open plan living space, five bedrooms - three with air conditioning, four bathrooms, cinema room and air conditioned office or study, indoor to outdoor living, downstairs underfloor heating, and a double garage. It also carries planning permission for a four bedroom detached house in its grounds. Has a beautiful porcelain patio area too. Photo: Portfield Garrard and Wright, Doncaster
A snapshot of the interior. Photo: Portfield Garrard and Wright, Doncaster
4. Whin Hill Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster - £1,600,000
A swish open plan living kitchen with island is one great feature of this home that has multiple efficient heating systems, a striking main bedroom suite with en suite facility and dressing room, a Neville Johnson fitted study, integral double garage, and lovely landscaped gardens to name but a few highlights. Photo: Robinson Hornsby, Tickhill, Doncaster