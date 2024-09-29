Postcards, an invitation and lists of chapel services belonging to student Ian S. Osborn were found by a builder renovating part of Christ's College, at the University of Cambridge.

Ian S. Osborn was the grandson of Samuel Osborn, of Samuel Osborn & Co Ltd - whose name still adorns his former factory in what is now the Temple Church of Fun nightclub in Rutland Way, Kelham Island.

Builder Luke Johnson found the items at First Court in Christ’s College, which was historically used as student accommodation and is one of the oldest parts of the university.

The charming collection of keepsakes and mementoes has potentially not seen the light of day for over 100 years and yet is brilliantly preserved.

One of the postcards found was sent to Osborn by a friend, Eric, from Adelboden, Switzerland in January 1922.

Eric wrote: “Having a very jolly time here. Plenty to do. Quite like skiing. Having nice weather but it is snowing to-day.”

Chapel cards were also found, and a programme for a production of ‘The Magic Flute’ at the New Theatre Cambridge in December 1911.

Luke, who found the items, said: “I’m used to finding things like postage stamps and newspaper cuttings, but I still get a thrill from these little bits of history.”

Mr Osborn came to Christ's from Sheffield in 1919 to study engineering and occupied the room K2 between 1921 to 1922 - paying £6 and 10 shillings for his rent.

The keen sportsperson who played rugby and became a well-known mountaineer would also go one to become director of Samuel Osborn and Co, Ltd, the Sheffield steelworks founded by his grandfather in 1927.

He died after a short illness in 1936, having just climbed Dent Blanche, one of the highest peaks in the Swiss Alps.

College archivist Dr Lucy Hughes said: “We might imagine that these items were displayed, propped up on the mantelpiece and then accidently fell down behind and remained lost for a century.

"These buildings have long histories, and their fabric can remain untouched for generations – so sometimes when things are lost, they can stay lost for a long time.”

Mr Osborn's room became a College Office used by the Bursar and more recently was known as the Old Law Library after he moved out.

It is the temporary home of the College Porters while the next stage of the First Court renovation takes place.

1 . Ian S. Osborn, c.1920s A 'treasure trove' of keepsakes and mementoes belonging to one of Sheffield's leading steelmakers when he was just a university student in the 1920s have been found by a builder behind a fireplace in Cambridge. It includes this photo of Ian S. Osborn on a motorcycle. | Christ's College / SWNS Photo Sales

2 . Tucked away for over 100 years Luke Johnson by the fireplace where he found the items dating back to the 1920s, during work at Christ's College at the University of Cambridge. | Christ's College / SWNS Photo Sales

3 . Postcards from Adelboden A postcard from one of Ian S. Osborn's friends, 'Eric', sent from Adelboden found amongst the items behind the fireplace, dated to 1922. Eric wrote: "Having a very jolly time here. Plenty to do. Quite like skiing. Having nice weather but it is snowing to-day." | Christ's College / SWNS Photo Sales

4 . "A very jolly time here" The back of the Adelboden postcard from 'Eric.' It reads: "Having a very jolly time here. Plenty to do. Quite like skiing. Having nice weather but it is snowing to-day." | Christ's College / SWNS Photo Sales