Here are 9 interesting facts about Sheffield city centre that you might not know

There are signs of Sheffield's rich and varied history everywhere you look in the city centre.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 21st Jan 2024, 12:47 GMT
Updated 21st Jan 2024, 12:47 GMT

From the 1 o'clock siren, to the Bochum Bell, to the plans for a monorail, we have delved into the history of Sheffield city centre to bring you this list of interesting facts.

Take a look through, and let us know if there is anything we have missed.

1. Interesting facts about Sheffield city centre

2. A monorail line was once proposed in the city centre

A £10 million, nine-station monorail system was proposed in Sheffield in 1973. Driverless carriages would take passengers along two miles of electrified tracks from the Midland railway station, above the Hole In The Road, and up to Fargate before hooking past the Town Hall and descending down The Moor. Sheffield was to pilot a Government scheme for monorail networks in big places. However, criticism grew and the idea was quietly dropped

3. The Bochum Bell on Pinstone Street

The Bochum Bell which can be seen on the edge of the flower bed along Pinstone Street near the Peace Gardens, is called The Bochum Bell. It was presented to Sheffield in 1985 by the twin city of Bochum in Germany to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the link between the two cities

4. The Winter Garden is the largest urban glasshouse in Europe

Sheffield Winter Garden is one of the largest temperate glasshouses to be built in the UK during the last hundred years, and the largest urban glasshouse anywhere in Europe. It is home to more than 2,500 plants from all around the world. Photo: Steve Ellis

