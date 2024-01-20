News you can trust since 1887
Here are 14 pictures of famous Sheffielders whose achievements have made the city proud

The Steel City is the home city of plenty of incredible people.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 20th Jan 2024, 05:15 GMT

From Olympians to world-renowned astronauts, musicians and actors, Sheffield has plenty of famous sons and daughters to be proud of. And here are 14 pictures featuring just some of the best-loved Sheffielders.

1. Sheffielders whose achievements have made the city proud

Sheffield has plenty of famous sons and daughters to be proud of

Helen Sharman is a chemist who became the first British astronaut as well as the first woman to visit the Mir space station in May 1991 but before that she was born in Grenoside, Sheffield, where she attended Grenoside Junior and Infant School, later moving to Greenhill. After studying at Jordanthorpe Comp, she obtained a BSc degree in chemistry at the University of Sheffield in 1984 before moving away to get her PhD.

2. Helen Sharman

Helen Sharman is a chemist who became the first British astronaut as well as the first woman to visit the Mir space station in May 1991 but before that she was born in Grenoside, Sheffield, where she attended Grenoside Junior and Infant School, later moving to Greenhill. After studying at Jordanthorpe Comp, she obtained a BSc degree in chemistry at the University of Sheffield in 1984 before moving away to get her PhD.

One of the stars of superhero TV series Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Elizabeth Henstridge is a Sheffielder and also went to King Ted's. She is pictured promoting St John's Hospice in Doncaster

3. Elizabeth Henstridge

One of the stars of superhero TV series Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Elizabeth Henstridge is a Sheffielder and also went to King Ted's. She is pictured promoting St John's Hospice in Doncaster

The multi-million pound entrepreneur Peter Stringfellow grew up in Pitsmoor, Sheffield and he attended Pye Bank Primary.He made a name for himself renting St Aidan's Church Hall in Sheffield every Friday night, operating the Black Cat Club. Several bands played in the club, but it was when he secured the Beatles to play that his fortunes changed and he went on to open nightclubs around the world.

4. Peter Stringfellow

The multi-million pound entrepreneur Peter Stringfellow grew up in Pitsmoor, Sheffield and he attended Pye Bank Primary.He made a name for himself renting St Aidan's Church Hall in Sheffield every Friday night, operating the Black Cat Club. Several bands played in the club, but it was when he secured the Beatles to play that his fortunes changed and he went on to open nightclubs around the world.

