A real festive treat at Sheffield Cathedral. Hear the Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band and the choir of Sheffield Cathedral at the ever popular Brass and Voices concert.

This is the 23rd annual event raising funds for Sheffield Cathedral. Doors open at 6.30pm. Tickets are £12.50 each and are available from the Cathedral gift shop.

Please note seats are unreserved and they cannot take telephone bookings.