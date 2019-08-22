Health help board game devised by University of Sheffield academic
Steel City academic, Dr Paveen Ali, is helping health care professionals through a board game she has developed.
The senior lecturer and lead at the University of Sheffield Interpersonal Violence Research Group at the School of Nursing and Midwifery, to enhance training on domestic violence and abuse for healthcare professionals including student nurses and midwives.
Dr Ali said: “The Domestic Abuse Training Game will help health and social care professionals understand the impact and effects of DVA on victims and families, and facilitate discussion about how victims and survivors can be supported by professionals in various settings.” The game will be demonstrated at Sheffield Hallam University, September 3-5.