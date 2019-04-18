Hardworking volunteers in Stannington with a wide range of S6 Foodbank donations

Hardworking volunteers were out in force when they used Nathan’s Craft and Tea Room in Stannington for another successful collection point for donations to the S6 Foodbank.

Canned meat, fish and vegetables, pasta and pasta sauces and a range of toiletries were among the many items that local people brought to the collection for the foodbank in Gilpin Street. All will be distributed among those in need who live in the S6 area.

The foodbank is part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust.

As on previous occasions, the Stannington collection was organised by members of the local Labour Party and involved Nathan Hill who led the volunteer team.