Happy 100th birthday to Betty Hudson at Sheffield care home
It was a very special occasion as a care home resident from Sheffield celebrated her 100th birthday.
Centenarian Betty Hudson celebrated her 100th year with a party at The Laurels and The Limes Care home, in Manchester Road.
She was joined for her milestone 100th birthday party by family and friends and enjoyed balloons, cake and an entertainer with singer Keeley May performing some of Betty’s favourite songs.
Born in Sheffield on August 6, 1919, Betty has spent almost her entire life in the city, living in Heeley and Millhouses. She married Harry Hudson at Millhouses Methodist Church in 1942, with whom she has three daughters, Yvonne, Elaine and Daphne.
Betty’s first job was as an assistant at a now closed shop called Beecrofts, on West Street. During the Second World War, she worked at RAF Harrogate, in the Air Ministry Unit. The unit's main role at the time was to carry out recruit training for the Women's Auxiliary Air Force.
After the War, she focused on raising her daughters. She is a keen bird watcher and likes animals, including her beloved pet poodle Nicky. Betty moved into The Laurels in May 2018 and is regularly visited by her family. Care home manager, Louise Spooner, thanked everyone for making it a special day and said: “Betty and her fellow residents at The Laurels had a lovely afternoon celebrating her 100th birthday.”