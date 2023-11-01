Halloween Sheffield 2023: 16 hair-raising photos sent by you of costumes and trick-or-treating fun this year
Sheffield had some top-effort costumes prowling the streets last night for trick-or-treating.
From toddlers dressed as Pennywise the Clown to an Optimus Prime made of cardboard boxes, Sheffield had fantastic costumes out for Halloween in 2023.
The Star asked readers to share photos of their trick-or-treating fun, and got scores of hair-raising pictures in response.
Among them was a brilliant rendition of Winifred the Witch from Hocus Pocus (with a very lifelike spellbook!), a slew of brilliant Wednesday Adams tributes and all four Teletubbies knocking on doors.
See our gallery below for just 16 of last night's terrifying costumes from Sheffield's trick-or-treaters.