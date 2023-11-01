News you can trust since 1887
Halloween Sheffield 2023: 16 hair-raising photos sent by you of costumes and trick-or-treating fun this year

Sheffield had some top-effort costumes prowling the streets last night for trick-or-treating.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 1st Nov 2023, 13:07 GMT

From toddlers dressed as Pennywise the Clown to an Optimus Prime made of cardboard boxes, Sheffield had fantastic costumes out for Halloween in 2023.

The Star asked readers to share photos of their trick-or-treating fun, and got scores of hair-raising pictures in response.

Among them was a brilliant rendition of Winifred the Witch from Hocus Pocus (with a very lifelike spellbook!), a slew of brilliant Wednesday Adams tributes and all four Teletubbies knocking on doors.

See our gallery below for just 16 of last night's terrifying costumes from Sheffield's trick-or-treaters.

Ashleigh Pookie Morley shared this photo of a party of 10 outside a house of horrors.

1. Party of 10

Becky Collins shared this photo of seven youngsters dressed as everything from Pikachu to a gaggle of witches.

2. Fright night

Charlotte Pearson shared this photo of a terrifying young lad dress as Pennywise the Dancing Clown from Stephen King's IT.

3. "Hiya, Georgie..."

Chloe Jade shared this charming photo of a young Frankenstein's Monster and a stylish little one dressed in leopard spots.

4. Frankenstein's monster

