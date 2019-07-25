Greggs has 23 secret menu items that you can only get in certain shops

Whether it’s a steak bake, vegan sausage roll or a tuna cruch we all have our tried and tested favourites.

But what if there was an entirely new option that you weren’t even aware of?

Well, that appears to be the case as it’s been revealed there’s a whole range of ‘secret’ items that you’ve probably never tried.

Greggs (Photo illustration by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

This is because they’re only available in regional shops.

There are 23 specials that are only sold in certain stores and they’re not even listed on the website or social media.

A spokesperson for Greggs explained why these items aren't sold everywhere.

He said: "Historically our regional bakeries had responsibility for making their own products which resulted in some local Greggs delicacies.

"Some of these were so popular that as the business has grown, we are still selling them today.

"Our product range reflects the preference of our customers, so sometimes a small percentage of the products in your local shop will be unique to your area and will be decided on to reflect local tastes and demand."

While Sheffield sadly does not have any of their own specialities, we don’t have to travel too far to try something new.

If you head to Leeds you can get a Corned Beef Cake while there’s a Meat and Potato Bake on offer in Manchester.

Here's is the full list of regional items and in which area you can get them:

Sandwiches

Bloomers – Scotland

Stotties – North East

Savoury

Scotch Pie – Scotland

Savoury Mince Pie – North East

Meat & Potato Bake – Manchester

Corned Beef – West, North East, Leeds, Wales

Sweet

Bread Pudding – South

Choc Flake Cake – Wales

Peach Melba – North East

Custard Tart – West

Empire Biscuit – North East & Scotland

Fruit Scone – North East & Scotland

Cheese Scone – North East

London Cheesecake – South East

French Fancy – Scotland

Pineapple Cake – Scotland

Devon Doughnut - Scotland

Jumbo Choc Ring Doughnut - Scotland

Pink Iced Finger – North East

Vanilla Doughnut – Scotland

Tottenham Cake – South East

Welsh Cake – Wales