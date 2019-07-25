Greggs has 23 secret menu items that you can only get in certain shops
Most people in Sheffield already know what they’re getting the minute they walk into Greggs.
Whether it’s a steak bake, vegan sausage roll or a tuna cruch we all have our tried and tested favourites.
But what if there was an entirely new option that you weren’t even aware of?
Well, that appears to be the case as it’s been revealed there’s a whole range of ‘secret’ items that you’ve probably never tried.
This is because they’re only available in regional shops.
There are 23 specials that are only sold in certain stores and they’re not even listed on the website or social media.
A spokesperson for Greggs explained why these items aren't sold everywhere.
He said: "Historically our regional bakeries had responsibility for making their own products which resulted in some local Greggs delicacies.
"Some of these were so popular that as the business has grown, we are still selling them today.
"Our product range reflects the preference of our customers, so sometimes a small percentage of the products in your local shop will be unique to your area and will be decided on to reflect local tastes and demand."
While Sheffield sadly does not have any of their own specialities, we don’t have to travel too far to try something new.
If you head to Leeds you can get a Corned Beef Cake while there’s a Meat and Potato Bake on offer in Manchester.
Here's is the full list of regional items and in which area you can get them:
Sandwiches
Bloomers – Scotland
Stotties – North East
Savoury
Scotch Pie – Scotland
Savoury Mince Pie – North East
Meat & Potato Bake – Manchester
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Corned Beef – West, North East, Leeds, Wales
Sweet
Bread Pudding – South
Choc Flake Cake – Wales
Peach Melba – North East
Custard Tart – West
Empire Biscuit – North East & Scotland
Fruit Scone – North East & Scotland
Cheese Scone – North East
London Cheesecake – South East
French Fancy – Scotland
Pineapple Cake – Scotland
Devon Doughnut - Scotland
Jumbo Choc Ring Doughnut - Scotland
Pink Iced Finger – North East
Vanilla Doughnut – Scotland
Tottenham Cake – South East
Welsh Cake – Wales
Apple Danish – South East, Scotland, West