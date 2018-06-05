Grandma striding out to help hospital

Fitness is now part of the daily routine for a Sheffield grandma who aims to stride out and run a remarkable 500 miles this year to thank Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Her marathon effort is her way of saying thanks to the hospital for taking care of her grandson, despite only starting running less than three years ago.

Pauline Mark, 57, who has worked as a nurse at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital for more than 30 years, began the challenge in January. She has since clocked up more than 250 miles in the effort.

Her grandson, eight-month-old Harvey Wilson, has a brain development problem, which could impact his vision, balance and co-ordination in later life.

Since the sudden diagnosis in February following a routine eye test, the family have been overwhelmed by the support provided by Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Harvey’s Mum, manager Helen, said: “The care has been brilliant. The visual support team are great, they run a weekly play group and come to visit Harvey at home every week, bringing new sensory toys for him to play with. There’s also lots of advice on things we can try at home and we track his progress together”.

Harvey’s care is due to include using the Hydrotherapy Pool at Sheffield Children’s Hospital’s Ryegate Centre. The pool was completely funded by The Children’s Hospital Charity and provides vital rehabilitation and sensory experience for children with a range of different conditions.

You can support Pauline’s fundraising at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/pauline-mark1 or take on a challenge for The Children’s Hospital Charity by visiting www.tchc.org.uk website.