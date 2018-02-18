Gorgeous lad with a sweet nature

Described as a “glorious lad” with a sweet nature, RSPCA Sheffield is looking for a new home for lurcher/crossbreed, Joey.

Black and white coloured Joey is 14 months old and would suit a household where he is the only pet.

He has no health issues and likes to eat James Wellbeloved Complete. Joey is a sweet, sensitive and loving boy who will instantly melt your heart. He came to RSPCA Sheffield as his previous owners where unable to give him the life he needed and theyh wanted the very best for him.

This gorgeous boy has great manners and he likes to ensure that he charms everyone he meets, with his good looks and wonderful personality.

Joey is very gentle in his mannerisms and can be a little shy in new situations. He needs time to become accustomed to new things and we help support him with extra rewards and a senstive approach to support his good choices, like when exploring new areas. Once comfortable, he allows his silly side to come out and he loves having fun, doing zoomies around the field.

This gorgeous boy is looking for a super special home with active owners who have experience with nervous dogs. Joey is exceptionally clever and already knows most of his basic commands, but he would love to learn more.

He`s looking for a quiet, adult home, where any children are older teens where he can adjust to his new life at his own pace. Joey needs someone at home with him the majority (maybe all the time) until he learns that its ok to be by himself sometimes. Joey quite likes other dogs when he`s out and about on his daily adventures but he`s looking to be the only dog in his new home. For further details on Joey call 0114 289 8050.