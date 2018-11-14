Going green to save Peak from climate change

Visitors to the Peak District National Park will be doing their bit to keep it in pristine condition and to tackle climate change.

The visitors will be going green by heading off the beaten track to plant vital sphagnum moss on the majestic moors in a new hands-on ‘build a bog’ experience.

On an exclusive guided walk with Moors for the Future Partnership, visitors will learn how the moors, or ‘peatlands’ play a very special role in everyone’s life and the huge benefits they bring, including for water quality, carbon storage, and wildlife.

While enjoying the stunning scenery of the National Park, visitors will do their own bit of restoration work as they plant sphagnum moss to help heal the landscape and ensure its future for generations to come. It was in a bad way due to the legacy of industrial pollution from surrounding towns and cities. The pollution from the factories landed and killed everything off, leaving nothing but bare peat.

Peak Future Partnership worker, Joe Margetts, said: “I’m a keen naturalist who has studied environmental conservation, and will be able to help visitors spot some of the animals and plants which inhabit this fascinating and unusual habitat. I can’t wait to take the first group of this new experience on to the moor.”