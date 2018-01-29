Get on your skates and stay in shape

If you fancy a fun way to get in shape why not give ice skating a go?

In the last nine months more than 70,000 people have taken to the ice at the Ice Caps at Doncaster Dome for skating and disco skating sessions.

Amanda Riddell, leisure and health manager at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust who manage the Dome said “Skating is a great fun way to keep fit and spend time with family and friends

“Taking to the ice for the first time is the biggest step but we have penguin and snowman skating aids to help people who haven’t been on the ice before or need a little help to get their balance. The penguins and snowmen have helped more than 7,400 children access the ice since April 2017.”

Ice staking lessons at the Dome have seen more than 2000 people in the borough learn to skate in the last nine months.

Visit www.dclt.co.uk/venues/the-dome/ice-skating