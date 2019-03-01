Fundraising fun at Easter for Bluebell Wood Hospice

Little Easter bunnies will take over Barnsley’s Alhambra Centre in April as youngsters don bunny guise to raise funds for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

The Easter Saturday event on Saturday April 20 will include a treasure hunt and free face-paint – or trendy glitter tattoo.

Bluebell Wood’s Bunny Hop is in its first year and children from across four counties take part. Entrants pay £3 for a pair of bunny ears and from 11am to 3.30pm can follow a trail of clues displayed on shop windows to win an Easter treat.

The Alhambra Centre’s involvement in the Bunny Hop marks its renewed commitment to the hospice - the centre has chosen Bluebell Wood as its Charity of the Year for the second year running.

It will be raising funds for the North Anston-based hospice, which supports children and families across South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire, North Nottinghamshire and parts of North Lincolnshire. Its support includes end of life care, short breaks, music therapy, counselling, sibling support and home visits. John Tarrant, Alhambra Centre Manager, said the centre worked with the Bluebell Wood charity every year and added: “We are in the heart of Barnsley and are always looking for ways to give back to the community.”